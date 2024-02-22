February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUSAWorld

Biden met with Navalny’s wife, daughter on Thursday – White House

By Reuters News Service00
russian late opposition leader alexei navalny's wife yulia attends the munich security conference
FILE PHOTO: Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attends the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday met the wife and daughter of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died last week, “to express his heartfelt condolences“, the White House said.

During the meeting in California, Biden expressed his admiration for Navalny’s “extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to everyone”, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also affirmed that the United States will announce major new sanctions against Russia on Friday in response to Navalny’s death, Russia’s repression and aggression and its war in Ukraine, it added.

The latest punitive measures will target a range of items, including the country’s defense and industrial bases, along with sources of revenue for the economy, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had previously said.

Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the “Polar Wolf” penal colony above the Arctic Circle where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel says it intercepts long-range missile after sirens sound in Eilat

Reuters News Service

Pornstar Rocco Siffredi bares it all in new series ‘Supersex’

Reuters News Service

US nears attempt at first moon landing in half century with private robot spacecraft

Reuters News Service

Israel to join truce talks in Paris, media says, amid heavy Gaza bombardment

Reuters News Service

Poland-Ukraine government talks set for March 28, farmer protests persist

Reuters News Service

Eurovision scrutinises Israel’s song lyrics amid Gaza furore

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign