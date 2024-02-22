February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Exhibition on women’s war experiences in Ukraine opens in Limassol

By Gina Agapiou01
The opening ceremony was officiated by the Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the US Embassy in Cyprus, Yaryna Ferencevych

An exhibition shedding light on the experiences of women during the war in Ukraine was inaugurated in Limassol on Thursday. The exhibition, titled “The Womanly Face of War,” portrays the experiences of women in the country.

Organised by the US Embassy in collaboration with the Sunseed Art platform of Ukrainian artists and the Resilient Ukraine organisation, the poster exhibition features 30 works by nine Ukrainian artists. It will also be showcased in Nicosia and Larnaca until March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the US Embassy in Cyprus, Yaryna Ferencevych, who expressed her country’s support for Ukraine. She thanked Cyprus for its cooperation and assistance, both in humanitarian aid and in adopting sanctions against Russia.

In light of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago, she the exhibition aims “to shed light on those who often lack the opportunity to speak about their experiences in war.”

“Women and children may continue to suffer, but all are determined to protect their families, safeguard their children, and support their country in this difficult time,” she added.

She further asserted that Cypriots can relate to this cause “and connect with the art we present today to share the emotions and impact of war in Ukraine with the people of Cyprus.”

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Cyprus, Ruslan Nimchynskyi, emphasised that the people of Cyprus strongly support the Ukrainian people. He expressed gratitude to the US Embassy for the initiative and to the Republic of Cyprus for its support and solidarity.

“As we approach the anniversary of the two years of widespread Russian invasion and aggression against Ukraine,” he said, “the powerful message sent from Cyprus to Ukraine is one of unwavering support and solidarity.”

He noted that it is now clear that “we are all united and committed to the fight for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on international law.” He expressed deep and sincere gratitude “to the government of the Republic of Cyprus, the people of Cyprus, the United States of America, and the broader international community for all the support and solidarity extended to Ukraine.”

Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

