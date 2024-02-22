February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Italian tenor brings Golden Hits of World Classics to Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou
massimo jordano photoweb

Moments of classical music bliss reach the island soon as renowned Italian tenor Massimo Giordano prepares for two Cyprus concerts. Celebrated as one of the finest voices in the world, the tenor is set to grace the stages of the island presenting his new programme Golden Hits of World Classics.

Mark your calendars for March 6 when the tenor will perform at Pattihio Theatre in Limassol and March 9 at Paphos’ Markideio Theatre.

Giordano’s mesmerising performances will feature iconic opera arias and duets, including the powerful Nessun Dorma from Turandot, E Lucevan le Stelle from Tosca, and Parigi o Caro from La Traviata, among others. Adding to the evening’s charm will be the distinguished pianist Nelson Calzi from La Scala who will accompany Giordano. The special guest of the performances will be soprano Ester Kandinova who will join the tenor in enchanting duets, promising an unforgettable evening for opera enthusiasts.

Following performances in some of the world’s brightest theatres, the Italian tenor travels to Cyprus thanks to sponsorships by Medousa Developers, Cap St. George Hotel and Resort by Korantina Homes, Pitsas Insurance, and Profile Jewellery. His concerts will not just offer a fusion of musical excellence but also celebrate International Women’s Day, which is marked around the world each year on March 8.

“Don’t miss this extraordinary musical event!” say organisers in anticipation while early bird tickets for the concerts are now available online.

 

Golden Hits of World Classics

Concerts with renowned Italian tenor Massimo Giordano, distinguished pianist Nelson Calzi and soprano Ester Kandinova. March 6. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. March 9. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. Tickets now live at https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/event/massimo-giordano-march-2024?lang=en

