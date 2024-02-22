February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One hospitalised after six-car pile-up

By Tom Cleaver01
cyprus police
File photo

One person was hospitalised after six cars were involved in a crash in Limassol on Thursday morning.

The crash took place on the motorway to Paphos near Ayios Tychonas.

All six vehicles have already been removed from the road, though police are recommending drivers pay attention and “drive at a safe, low speed” due to increased traffic congestion in the area.

The person taken to hospital was taken as a precaution, police said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Paphos buys a thousand wheelie bins

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot company loses €17k due to fraud

Tom Cleaver

Engomi explosion ‘caused by gas leak’

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Today’s Weather: Mostly Clear

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign