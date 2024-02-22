February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Purpose Academy programme marks successful first round

Purpose Communications celebrates the successful conclusion of the inaugural “Purpose Academy” Programme

Purpose Communications is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the first round of its Purpose Academy programme. This initiative, launched in 2023, aimed to empower charitable and non-profit organisations in Cyprus, providing them with the tools and knowledge to communicate their causes effectively, and to leave a lasting impact on society.

Over a six-month period, Purpose Communications, in collaboration with a team of distinguished Public Relations and Communications experts, offered pro-bono workshops and personalised mentoring sessions. The programme was meticulously designed to assist selected non-profit organisations in overcoming communication challenges, enabling them to share their stories and engage with their audiences effectively.

The call for participation met with enthusiasm, highlighting a significant demand for such support within the non-profit sector. Three organisations were selected to take part in the inaugural programme: “Birth Forward Cyprus”, “Youth for Exchange and Understanding” and “Agkalia Elpidas – Pancyprian Organisation of Parents and Friends of Children with Cerebral Palsy and Other Disabilities”. These organisations received training on a wide array of topics, from crafting effective communication strategies and storytelling, to media relations, digital communications, advocacy and campaign design.

“We are incredibly proud of the inaugural Purpose Academy programme’s impact on the participating non-profit organisations,” stated Purpose Communications CEO Dimitris Ioannides, commenting on the success of the initiative. “At Purpose Communications, we are committed to empowering these organisations, to amplify their voices and drive positive change,” he continued. “The success of this programme underscores our dedication to this cause.”

The Purpose Academy programme’s impact is vividly captured in the selected NGOs’ testimonials.

Agkalia Elpidas voiced heartfelt appreciation for the profound knowledge and inspiration received, underscoring how the programme illuminated the significance of effective communication and campaign crafting. Similarly, Youth for Exchange and Understanding highlighted the invaluable insights and strategic guidance gained, marking the experience as a cornerstone for their future endeavours. For its part, Birth Forward Cyprus shared enthusiasm for the engaging, immersive learning opportunities provided, valuing, in particular, the comprehensive workshops that have now sparked eager anticipation for further exploration in the programme’s next edition.

Looking ahead, Purpose Communications is excited to announce that the second round of the Purpose Academy will launch soon, with details to be shared via the agency’s social media. The next edition will see three new NGOs participate in workshops covering a range of pivotal topics, including crafting effective communications strategies, writing/storytelling, media relations, digital communications, advocacy and designing successful campaigns.

For more information about the Purpose Academy and future programmes, please visit: www.purpose-pr.com/purpose-academy.

