February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Mostly Clear

By Staff Reporter00
clear sky weather tourism palm trees

Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear, with increased cloud and potential isolated rain on the northern coast.

Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on across the island, with the potential for rain in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds will be light, no higher than three Beaufort.

The clear weather will continue overnight, with temperatures expected to drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the coasts, and two degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Friday’s weather will be largely unchanged, with temperatures gradually rising.

Increased cloud and isolated rains may hit the Troodos mountain range on Saturday, with warm weather across the board expected for Sunday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus nearly tops EU list of waste production

Jonathan Shkurko

AIPAC meets discusses US-Cyprus relations with Kombos

Source: Cyprus News Agency

University rector defends student housing policy

Nikolaos Prakas

Greek soldiers injured in Cyprus military exercise

Staff Reporter

Irregular migrants arrive off Cape Greco

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign