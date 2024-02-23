February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver012
image (2)

In today’s episode, legislators dubbed the commercial development done in a protected area in Ayia Napa “a classic crime“.

Meanwhile, the auditor-general will report the Cyprus Broadcasting Cooperation (CyBC) to the anti-corruption authority on suspicion of “abuse of power”.

Elsewhere, Morphou Bishop Neofytos said he “honours” Russian President Vladimir Putin “at every liturgy” and called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis a “jew”.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

