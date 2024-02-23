February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
GolfSport

Woods’ son, 15, fails to reach first PGA Tour event

By Reuters News Service01
tiger
Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of golf legend Tiger, saw his hopes of playing in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic end with a 16-over-par 86 at a pre-qualifying event

Charlie Woods was unsuccessful in his first attempt at qualifying for a PGA Tour event.

The 15-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods carded a 12 at the par-4 seventh hole and finished 16-over 86 on Thursday at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. The pre-qualifying event was one of four for the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, a tournament formerly known as the Honda Classic.

The younger Woods was 4-over par through his first six holes. He rebounded from a disastrous performance on the seventh to piece together six straight pars before recording a double-bogey on No. 14.

One of Woods’ playing partners was Olin Browne Jr., who is the son of the three-time PGA Tour winner by the same name. He carded a 2-over 72 on Thursday.

The top 25 finishers and ties will advance to the event’s Monday qualifier at the Tesoro Club’s Palmer Course in Port St. Lucie, Fla. From there, four players will earn a spot in the field for the Cognizant Classic on Feb. 29-March 3 at PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Roma sink Feyenoord in Europa shootout, Sparta upset Galatasaray

Reuters News Service

Kenyans mourn marathon world record holder Kiptum

Reuters News Service

Loose drain cover damages Ferrari floor, halts F1 testing

Reuters News Service

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed over nightclub rape

Reuters News Service

Depleted Liverpool fight back to beat Luton 4-1

Reuters News Service

Arsenal stunned by Galeno’s late strike in Porto, Napoli and Barca draw

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign