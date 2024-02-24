February 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CM VideosCyprus

Drag queens in Cyprus (video)

By Theo Panayides0336
drag

We visited Bar Souvenir in Nicosia, where Sunday brunch also includes drag-queen karaoke and a special show by Lynn Dynasty and Masc4Mascara.

 

Theo Panayides is a journalist and filmmaker. His Cyprus Mail profiles have been collected in a book, 'The Lives of Others'.

