February 24, 2024

Paphos hospital renovation nears completion

By Jonathan Shkurko05
Paphos General Hospital

The renovation project of existing spaces and the creation of new ones at the Paphos general hospital is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2024, according to an announcement released by the state health services (Okypy).

The total cost of the project, which began in August 2023 and falls under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounts to €5,792,633, of which €1,537,000.00 is EU funded.

The statement added that the Paphos general hospital “is the largest and most equipped hospital in the district and, upon completion of the renovation project, it will be able to provide even better health services and an improved experience for patients.”

Specifically, the obstetrics-gynaecology department of the hospital will be upgraded and will include, among other things, a new labour, delivery and recovery room, infant care area and prenatal clinic.

Additionally, the paediatric department of the hospital will also be upgraded. All areas will be appropriately designed to accommodate patients with disabilities.

The new haemodialysis unit, inaugurated last week, is the first of the projects of the Paphos hospital to be completed.

The new unit, renovated based on European standards, has the capacity to host up to 27 haemodialysis stations and is staffed by medical and paramedical staff.

The haemodialysis unit cost a total €4,737,000, of which €4,016,340 were covered by the EU Recovery and Resilience Plan.

