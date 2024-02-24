February 24, 2024

Tanker overturns on Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Staff Reporter
The driver of a tanker that overturned on the Nicosia-Limassol highway was hospitalised on Saturday, as police cautioned the public to be vigilant on the road.

Both lanes on the highway between Nicosia and Limassol, near Moni, were closed for a few hours in the morning following the accident at 2.20 am.

Police said the tanker had overturned, and the driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the accident remained unclear.

Police urged the public to drive carefully, maintain a low speed, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

