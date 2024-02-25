February 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mostly clear for Sunday, rain expected to start the week

By Staff Reporter00
clear sky weather tourism palm trees

The weather will be mostly fair on Sunday, the met service said, adding that from Monday on there will be a chance of scattered showers.

The temperature is set to rise 22 degrees C inland, 21 on the coast, and 12 degrees in the mountains.

In the evening the weather will be clear, with increased cloud cover later. Temperatures will fall to nine degrees inland and on the coast and four degrees in the mountains.

On Monday, there will be increased cloud cover and a chance of scattered showers, with temperatures set to drop slightly.

The met service said on Tuesday there will be increased cloud cover in the afternoon, with a chance of scattered showers in the mountains.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday there is increased dust expected in the atmosphere.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Mind REset: a valuable green initiative backed by Lidl Cyprus

Press Release

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

Christodoulides’ popularity plummets

Elias Hazou

Memorial event honours former President Kyprianou

Jonathan Shkurko

Kombos calls for collective apology to missing persons’ relatives

Andria Kades

Open call for eco exhibition

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign