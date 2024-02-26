February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessTourism

Cyprus hotel summit celebrates hospitality leaders

By Souzana Psara03
award

Important participants in the hotel industry, who stood out in various fields, were honoured at the award ceremony of the first “Cyprus Hotel Association Leaders in Hospitality Awards”, presented in the context of the 45th Cyprus Hotel Summit & Exhibition.

In the Leader in Hospitality – Lifetime Achievement Award category, the Executive Chairman of the Louis Group, Kostakis Loizou, was awarded.

Furthermore, in the Leader in Hospitality – Cyprus Hospitality Leading Entrepreneur category, the company Limassol Marina LTD was recognised. The award was graciously received by Nikiforos Pambakas, General Manager of Limassol Marina LTD.

Moreover, in the Leader in Hospitality – International Hospitality Leader category, City of Dreams Mediterranean & Cyprus Casinos was celebrated.

The award was jointly received by Melis Shakolas, Managing Director of CNS Group, and Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean & Cyprus Casinos.

Additionally, the conference included a products and services exhibition, held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism. This event provided an invaluable opportunity for more than 35 exhibitors active in the industry to showcase the products and services they offer to the wider hospitality sector.

Emphasising the importance of strategic policymaking in tourism, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, highlighted during his address at the summit. In an interview with InBusinessNews, he mentioned that announcements could be expected soon regarding a plan to provide incentives to further support the agrotourism sector, which he described as a key international tourism trend.

Koumis suggested that the dynamic and multidimensional nature of tourism necessitates a continuous evaluation of market trends, which then inform policymaking.

“Policies, in turn, allow us to capitalise on challenges and opportunities, giving resilience to the tourism industry,” he stated.

For this reason, Koumis stressed, achieving alignment throughout the national tourism ecosystem remains a main priority for the Ministry of Tourism.

According to Koumis, the success of Cyprus as a destination hinges on the decisions and actions of many different agencies. Thus, he argued, “if we want to achieve much better results, we must achieve alignment.”

To achieve this alignment, he explained, setting common priorities and goals as partners and members of the Cypriot tourism ecosystem is crucial.

“Once we achieve this, we will also achieve a more resilient tourism sector,” he added, concluding that, therefore, “building resilience and achieving alignment should be our shared goals.”

 

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

