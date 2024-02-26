February 26, 2024

Donkey run over by ambulance

By Tom Cleaver01
ambulance

A donkey was run over by an ambulance near Rizokarpaso on Saturday night.

The ambulance was being driven with a patient on board from the Rizokarpaso health centre to the Famagusta state hospital when a drove of donkeys entered the road from the left-hand side.

One of the donkeys was hit by the ambulance, but neither its driver, 51-year-old Hosrof Tanisman, nor the patient in the back, nor the donkey were injured as a result.

The donkey reportedly ran away from the scene.

