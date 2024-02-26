February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Italian president to arrive for first official meeting to Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
mattarella
Italian President Sergio Mattarella [REUTERS]

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the longest-serving president in the history of the Italian Republic, arrives in Cyprus on Monday for a two-day official visit.

Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis noted the importance of Mattarella’s visit -the first  by an Italian president to the island since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states- and  part of the 20th anniversary of Cyprus’s accession to the European Union, as well the 50 year commemoration of the Turkish invasion.

Mattarella, accompanied by a large delegation, will arrive in the early afternoon and will be welcomed at the Presidential Palace by  President Nikos Christodoulides and the First Lady.

Afterwards, the two presidents will hold a private meeting followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries, after which they will make statements to the press. 

In the afternoon they will visit Nicosia town hall and the old town of the capital along the green line. Mattarella also meeting with members of the Italian community in Cyprus.

In the evening, Christodoulides and his wife will host an official dinner in honour of Italian president.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

