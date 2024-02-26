February 26, 2024

Limassol student recognised for outstanding academic achievement

A student from Limassol has been recognised by the University of Worcester (in the UK) for her outstanding academic achievements. Alexia Samoilova was awarded with a £1,000 scholarship for outstanding academic achievement.

The award recognised the student’s achievements throughout the 2022/23 academic year. “I am delighted to receive this award,” said the 19-year-old. “I worked for a very long time and really tried to aim for the best results. I believe the professors noted my diligence by rewarding me. This financial bonus will be used for continuing my studies and future projects.”

Alexia, who was born and lives in Limassol, is in the third year of her Animation and Film Production degree at the University of Worcester but is currently on a year studying abroad as part of the course, taking Media Arts at New Jersey City University in the USA. “I chose to study at the University of Worcester because it gave me opportunities to explore both animation and film at the same time, as well as go on a year abroad to America,” said Alexia.

“Not only did it help me expand my knowledge and learn new skills, but also I managed to learn a lot more about my strengths and weaknesses which guides me in finding a perfect career for me.” Alexia added that so far, she had enjoyed “every moment” at the University of Worcester. “I believe it is important to learn the art of planning good quality time because university is all about socialising and making connections,” the former Pascal English School pupil added. “Staying positive and open-minded is one of the best pieces of advice I was given.”

The University of Worcester awards a number of Academic Scholarships and Prizes each year. University of Worcester Provost, Ann Jordan, said: “Congratulations to all our students who earned an Academic Scholarship or prize this year.

These students achieved highly in their studies, and it is wonderful to be able to recognise their dedication and commitment during the last academic year. Hopefully this award will inspire them to further academic success in the future. “The scholarships and prizes are supported by generous philanthropists, including the University’s distinguished Honorary Fellows, local employers, and many successful graduates of the University, and we are very grateful to all our benefactors, whose generosity makes such a difference to our students.”

