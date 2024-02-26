February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Popular demand leads to more performances

By Eleni Philippou01
ΚΑΘΑΡΟΙ, ΠΙΑ©Παύλος Βρυωνίδης 1869

The scheduled performances of Sarah Kane’s play Cleansed, directed by Euripides Dikeos, will continue throughout March with added shows. The play will be presented at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation on March 3, 8, 9, and 10, with two additional performances scheduled for March 2 and 6 in Nicosia. Performed in Greek, Cleansed will also travel to Limassol on Friday, March 1, for a single show at Rialto Theatre.

Cleansed was written in 1998 and is the third in a series of five revealing theatrical works by Kane, one of the most controversial figures in contemporary British drama. It is a unique example of verbal brutality, iconoclastic action and political reflection, which denounces with accusatory fervour the mechanisms of repression and control by social institutions and power entities, attempting to undermine and ultimately eliminate any possibility of free expression.

Directed by Dikeos, who, surrounded by an experienced cast, confronts Kane’s raw and violent universe, taking on a particular challenge: how to represent the unrepresentable. The play reveals the stories of six characters who in a confined space undergo extreme trials under the sadistic gaze of a doctor. Power relationships and submission open wounds and shatter bodies and souls. As events unfold, the story creates a traumatic environment where any attempt at expressing love is doomed to fail.

 

Cleansed

Play adaption of Sarah Kane’s work. Directed by Euripides Dikeos. March 3, 8, 9 and 10. THOC Nea Skini, Nicosia. March 1. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm and 6pm on Sundays. In Greek. www.thoc.org.cy. Tel: 7777-2717

