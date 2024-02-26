February 26, 2024

State broadcaster to appeal ‘occupational illness ruling’

By Nikolaos Prakas02
State Broadcaster CyBC announced on Monday that it intends to appeal the decision regarding the case of Evdokia Loizou, who won compensation for an occupational illness she contracted working for the state broadcaster.

A statement said that on the Nicosia District Court ruling on the case of Evdokia Loizou Vs CyBC, “the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation wishes to announce that it respects the first instance decision which it intends to appeal in the exercise of its legal rights”.

According to the Nicosia District Court, damages at €925,00 must be paid out along with VAT, interest, and legal fees to Loizou.

To prove her case in court, 18 witnesses testified on behalf of Loizou and her lawyer Michael Vorkas, including doctors and four officials from the Labour Inspection Department.

To substantiate her case, two expert medical professors, Vassilios Makropoulos from the National School of Public Health of Greece, and UK specialist Michael G. Hanna, came to Cyprus from abroad.

The judge who delivered the judgment in the Nicosia District Court, vindicated Loizou stating that “the plaintiff presents with post-encephalitis syndrome. It was also accepted by the court that the plaintiff presents symptoms consistent with viral encephalitis, a position which was strongly supported scientifically and fully before the court by Professor Michael G Hanna, Professor of Neurology.”

The judge admitted the fact that Evdokia Loizou’s health problem is a rare, extreme, and complex case.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

