Two teen drivers caught in Paphos

By Staff Reporter
Police in Paphos caught two underage drivers on Sunday.

According to the police, the first driver caught was a 17-year-old driving with another minor, without a licence and without third-party insurance. Police intercepted the youth at 8.30pm for speeding.

He was taken to the Paphos CID where his parents were called.

The second case involved a 15-year-old who was likewise caught driving in Paphos on Sunday.

Moreover, Paphos police reported that shortly after midnight, a vehicle was stopped for a check on Tombs of the Kings avenue and the driver was given a drug test which a preliminary positive result. Additional samples were sent to the state lab for confirmation.

In total, 175 drivers were reported over the last three days for various traffic complaints in the district. These included 20 related to driving under the influence of alcohol and three related to driving under the influence of drugs.

