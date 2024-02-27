February 27, 2024

In today’s episode, the inquest into the death of National Guard officer Thanasis Nicolaou, found dead in 2005, continued, with state prosecutor Xenia Xenophontos questioning forensic pathologist Dimitra Karayianni regarding her examination of Nicolaou’s hyoid bone.

In other news, the solution to the Cyprus problem is of fundamental importance for the balance in the Mediterranean, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said before meeting President Nikos Christodoulides.

Elsewhere, Cyprus is the second-worst country in the European Union regarding workplace gender equality, a study showed.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

