February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Genikes Insurance opens gateway to seamless 24/7 service

Genikes Insurance customer portal

The Genikes Insurance client portal marks a new era in customer service. By opening the “gateway” to immediate, seamless and 24/7 use, Genikes Insurance responds to today’s modern needs.

By navigating to: www.genikesinsurance.com.cy, Genikes Insurance customers and non-customers have direct access to the following services:

  • Purchase of insurance products (for individuals), including: home, motor, drivers, travel and hunter. The option of downloading and saving an insurance offer is also offered.
  • Access to, and information on, insurance policies maintained with Genikes Insurance (policy number, premiums, start and end date of coverage, insured amounts, details regarding payments and premiums due, and the option to print the most recently-revised policy table, and to email the policy).
  • The option to update personal data (contact phone number, mailing address, e-mail address and any other information that may be requested periodically by Genikes Insurance in the context of its contractual relationship with the customer).
  • Settlement of premiums, via the JCC website, with automatic transfer of policy details to the payment screen.

Meanwhile, given the dynamic nature of its operations, enrichment and updates of the portal’s features and functionalities are continually being planned.

