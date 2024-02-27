February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Mall Gift Card now available in convenient digital format

By Press Release01
Mall Gift Card

The Mall Gift Card ranks among the top choices for anyone seeking the perfect gift, catering to all ages, budgets and businesses. Its appeal lies in its versatility for any occasion, offering the gift of choice and freedom. This is made possible by its acceptance at numerous partner stores at Mall of Cyprus and Mall of Engomi.

Now evolving, the Mall Gift Card provides an enhanced level of ease and speed, not just for those selecting it, but also for those redeeming it. Its digital transformation allows for convenient online purchases via the Mall of Cyprus and Mall of Engomi websites. Upon delivery through email, recipients can easily download a mobile pass to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay digital wallet.

The digital Mall Gift Card is now universally usable in all participating stores, facilitating contactless payments, like any other digital card. Whether for gifts, services, entertainment, or a combination of all, recipients of this cherished gift can always keep the Mall Gift Card close by, right on their mobile phones.

Digital or physical, whichever option one chooses to gift it, the Mall Gift Card remains the perfect choice for any occasion, offering the freedom of choice that suits everyone!

For more information on partner stores and the terms and conditions of the Mall Gift Card, visit: www.mallgiftcard.com.cy

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Neocleous Tower construction unveils new levels

Press Release

EY survey finds global CEOs bullish on growth, profitability

Press Release

Emirates holding Cyprus cabin crew recruitment open day

Press Release

Bloomarks: a sustainable reading experience

Press Release

Mind REset: a valuable green initiative backed by Lidl Cyprus

Press Release

EY Cyprus hosts seminar on sustainability, green taxes

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign