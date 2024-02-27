February 27, 2024

Man arrested for illegal firearm possession

Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with an investigation into the illegal possession of a firearm.

According to a police statement, “following the evaluation of specific information, around noon on Tuesday, police officers stopped a car driven by the 34-year-old on a road in the Famagusta district”.

During a subsequent search, a firearm was found hidden inside the vehicle, which was immediately seized.

The 34-year-old was arrested for the offenses of illegal possession and transportation of a firearm caught in the act and was placed in custody to facilitate further questioning.

