February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

UoL announces partnership with AMMITEC

By Press Release01
The University of Limassol (UoL) is delighted to announce its partnership with AMMITEC, a distinguished non-profit scientific organisation dedicated to uniting IT and technology professionals within the global shipping industry. This sponsorship represents a significant stride towards fostering education, innovation and professional development, particularly in the realms of digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Through this collaboration, UoL and AMMITEC aim to cultivate a vibrant exchange of knowledge, ideas and expertise between academia and industry professionals. By pooling the collective wisdom and resources of both entities, our aim is to cultivate innovative solutions, tackle industry challenges and propel the continuous advancement of the digital shipping ecosystem.

“We are dedicated to preparing the next generation of IT leaders who will spearhead transformative change in the maritime sector and beyond,” noted Co-Director of the MSc Shipping and Operations Management and UoL Assistant Professor Dr Ioannis Filippopoulos. “We are thrilled to unite with AMMITEC in this journey towards excellence, collaboration, and meaningful impact.”

For his part, Themistoklis Sardis, President of AMMITEC and Head of IT at Costamare Shipping, stated: “I am thrilled to convey our enthusiasm for the collaboration with the University of Limassol. This partnership opens exciting opportunities for our members, allowing them to enhance their knowledge, engage with esteemed academics, and continue to be at the forefront of the maritime digital transformation.”

For more information about UoL programmes:

