February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Where to catch live music this week

By Eleni Philippou01
on tour

The last week of February – with an extra day this year – has plenty of events for the island’s music fans. From mid-week lives to vibrant weekend performances, there are plenty of live music evenings on the horizon.

This Wednesday, local band Island Seeds is taking over Prozak’s green couch to present original songs from their debut album Beginnings, as well as covers. The seven-piece band will open their set at 8.45pm performing their Mediterranean-soul-infused sound. Also happening on Wednesday night is a concert by Stamatis Kraounakis at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. The famous Greek singer will perform old and new songs from his lengthy music career, accompanied by several other musicians and singers.

Paphos music lovers will be treated to a piano night this Friday as Phillip Dyson returns to Technopolis 20 to present a programme of classical, ragtime and early jazz music. On Saturday, more live music will reach other cities as well. In Limassol, OnTour, a popular local band, will perform a lively late-night show at Ravens Music Hall starting at 10pm.

In Larnaca, the five-piece metal band Speak in Whispers will take over the stage of Savino Live to present another set full of heavy and groovy riffs in their signature style. The doors will open at 10pm and the live music will begin an hour later entertaining metal fans until the late hours.

 

Island Seeds

Local seven-piece band performs live. February 28. Kafeneio Prozak, Nicosia. 8.45pm. €8

Stamatis Kraounakis

Concert by Greek singer. February 28. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tickets from €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Piano Classics with Phillip Dyson

Live piano melodies of classical, ragtime and early jazz music. March 1. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

OnTour

Live music show. March 2. Ravens Music Hall, Nicosia. 10pm-2am. Tel: 99-614100

Speak in Whispers

Metal band playing live. March 2. Savino Live, Larnaca. 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011

