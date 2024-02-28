February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter09
feb 28 24

In today’s episode, the investigation into Thanasis Nicolaou’s death was negligent and irresponsible, the Limassol district court heard on Tuesday.

“The omissions are so many, so great, that it crosses the boundaries of gross negligence and borders on a cover-up,” former investigator into the case Savvas Matsas told the court.

Elsewhere, cabinet greenlighted the creation of an oversight body for service-sector companies, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said.

Meanwhile, tThe price of olive oil has skyrocketed in Cyprus, as across the rest of Europe, in the past year, data published by Eurostat showed.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police make arrest in Nicosia car arson case

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny and warm

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Who will maintain Cyprus’ wonderful culture and nature?

CM Guest Columnist

Widespread road violations during nationwide campaign

Jonathan Shkurko

Benefits system for disabled to be overhauled

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign