February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Fines imposed on football fans

By Jonathan Shkurko03
apollon

The Larnaca district court on Wednesday imposed a fine of €600 on each of three Apollon fans who had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit misdemeanours, transporting alcoholic beverages inside a sports venue, and use of firecrackers and flares.

The three individuals, two 28-year-olds and one 25-year-old, were arrested before the football match between Apollon and Anorthosis at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium on February 14.

They were caught attempting to transport two shoulder bags containing alcoholic beverages inside the stadium using a rope.

They were banned from sports venues until February 28. The court did not renew the order on Wednesday.

