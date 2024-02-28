February 28, 2024

Music and storytelling at the gallery

A night at the gallery awaits those who wish to experience live narration surrounded by artwork. The event at the AG Leventis Gallery on Friday and Saturday will bring Stratis Doukas’ tale Story of a Captive to life through narration accompanied by live music. Inspired by the exhibition From Asia Minor to Cyprus: Heyday – Catastrophe – Displacement – Rebirth, which is currently on at the Gallery, narrator Marina Katsaris and musician Giannis Koutis will present this masterpiece to a limited number of audience members.

The music and storytelling event will be presented four times, first on Friday at 7pm and 8.30pm and then again on Saturday at the same times. The performance will take place within the exhibition space and before it begins a specially designed guided tour about the life and music of Asia Minor will take place by the curator of the temporary exhibition, Despina Christofidou.

The true story of the captivity, adventures and eventual rescue of a Greek soldier are the central elements of the book’s plot, extracts of which will be read by Katsaris. Using different string, percussion and wind instruments that were found in Asia Minor during the period in which the story is set and by looking back at the musical styles of the wider region, Koutis will create an evocative soundscape that functions as a scenography and offers listeners an atmospheric context.

 

Story of a Captive

Musical narration of Stratis Doukas’ tale. March 1-2. 7pm and 8.30pm. In Greek. €15. Tel: 22-668838

