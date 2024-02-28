February 28, 2024

Police raid central prisons

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo: Nicosia central prison

Police carried out a raid at the central prisons in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Christos Andreou.

“The raid was carried out as part of an investigation into a specific case,” Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), without further elaborating.

“The operation was approved based on judicial warrants.”

According to CNA sources, the searches targeted two specific cells, with police officers finding a mobile phone in one of them.

The phone was seized and will be subject to a forensic examination.

Police raids at the central prisons intensified in the last weeks after a string of incidents throughout the whole country.

The last one, which took place on January 28, was carried out with the intent to find information in relation to the case of prosecutor’s car set on fire a few weeks ago.

