February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Restaurant review: Feng’s House, Larnaca

By Andreas Nichola01
I enjoy walking along Finikoudes in Larnaca, especially now it stretches all the way to Mackenzy. But some of the restaurants have the reputation of being a tourist trap, and this has put me off in the past. However, one restaurant has been there for quite some time and is a cuisine I rather enjoy so, after one of those walks, I felt like we had earned the reward of trying Feng’s House.

It was after lunch but not quite dinner time which worked out to be in our favour as we easily got a table. The restaurant looks very modern and inviting and even the chairs were comfy. The tables were laid impeccably and the place was spotless. Due to the time we turned up, there weren’t many tables and the subtle traditional music playing was enough to dilute any conversation happening at other tables.

Looking at the menu, everything seemed very reasonably priced. For a restaurant on the seafront and in a quite touristy part of town, you’d expect to be paying top whack but we were impressed that this wasn’t the case.

We know the dishes we like when ordering Chinese so we didn’t go for anything adventurous, just the classics. Sesame Prawn Toast and Spring Rolls for starters. Crispy Shredded Beef, Pork with Cashew Nuts and Special Chow Mein.

rest2The food came out pretty quickly and the regular crowd pleaser of Sesame Prawn Toast did not disappoint. Very nicely done! The Spring Rolls had a healthy filling and good flavour however, the shell was a little on the hard side and had a dark colour, not that golden crispness. That being said, due to a very good friend regularly making us amazing homemade spring rolls, we had high standards!

Soon enough, the mains arrived, and it almost goes without saying they were placed on little stands with tea lights placed under them to keep them hot. The crispy beef had a red sauce which was unexpected, and my first thought was the sauce may have ruined the crispiness of the strips. I was happy to be wrong! The beef was crisp and the sauce complemented it really well.

The Pork with Cashews had a very good helping of cashew nuts – always a good sign, who doesn’t love cashews? I was impressed with how tender and succulent the pork was. We normally order this with chicken but going with pork this time was well worth it. I may be a convert. After these two delicious dishes, the Chow Mein was a little bit of a let-down. The noodles had the feeling they may have been left in the water for too long. That was a little unfortunate but did not by any means ruin our meal.

We weren’t asked if we wanted dessert which was fine because we were full. Perhaps they wanted the table but from the friendliness we had experienced, we wanted to believe that they were just being respectful of boundaries, having the attitude that, if we wanted dessert we’d ask. We weren’t left totally dessertless though as when we were brought the bill, we were given a fortune cookie! Based on the food, spotless restaurant, really friendly staff, I’d definitely go back to Feng’s House.

 

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Chinese, Asian

WHERE Feng’s House, Athenon Avenue 103 (Phinikoudes), Larnaca

WHEN 12.30-11:30 daily

CONTACT 24 657176

HOW MUCH Prawn Toast, Spring Rolls, Crispy Beef, Pork with Cashew Nuts, Chow Mein, two soft drinks, water – €42

