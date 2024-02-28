February 28, 2024

What’s coming up at Limassol’s Rialto

By Eleni Philippou00
With a new month to look forward to there is plenty going on says Eleni Philippou

 

Rialto Theatre welcomes the first month of spring with a renewed cultural agenda of performances. All throughout March, local theatre and music productions will be staged in Limassol alongside travelling opera and film screenings.

Commencing March’s agenda is Sarah Kane’s play Cleansed, staged by THOC’s New Stage. The play, full of raw and harsh scenes, will be presented on March 1 in Greek with English and Turkish subtitles. The performance exhibits brutality, iconoclastic action and political reflection and includes strong language, scenes of violence, nudity and simulated sexual activity.

Another play will take the Rialto stage on March 6, in a lighter mood. The Bible: the Complete Word of God (abridged) is a witty comedy by Adam Long, Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, performed by three actors and a musician, singing, dancing and pondering on fundamental questions.

A different and inspiring event will follow where young men and women aged between 12 and 26 present live on stage an original and particularly interesting idea, connected to music. The MusEDX 2024 event will take place on March 8 at 11.30am and takes inspiration from other thought-provoking events such as TEDx, Ignite and IdeaCity.

On the following evening, Akis Dimou will present his play Emptiness in Person, staged by Theatro Dentro. The Greek play follows four characters who try to settle old affairs in a middle-class apartment in Athens in 2015.

Next up is a film screening of the Swiss production Tambour Battant / Roll the Drum! Shown on Friday 15, the film is set in the spring of 1970 in the small village of Monchoux in Valais. It will be presented with free entry in its original French with English subtitles.

The international screenings will continue on Saturday 16 as well as the MET: Live in HD presents a live broadcast of the Verdi’s opera La Forza Del Destino. With an exemplary cast, Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Giuseppe Verdi masterpiece, which will be presented to Limassol audiences with English subtitles.

On the following weekend, on Sunday 24, another edition of the interactive walk Peripato by Maria Varnakkidou and Konstantina Andreou will take place, guiding participants on an alternative soundwalk around Heroes’ Square.

The last two productions to take place at Rialto Theatre next month will be music-filled. On Friday 29, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will present the Premiere 4 concert inviting two French artists to the stage to present works by French romantic composers. On the following evening, the Alliance Française of Limassol organises the Notes of Peace and Love: from France to the World concert as part of the Francophonie month.

Baritone Kyros Patsalidis and world-jazz repertoire singer Vakia Stavrou, accompanied by a 10-member orchestra will present a nostalgic evening under the direction of pianist Stavros Dritsas, to close off another eventful month at Rialto.

 

March at Rialto Theatre

Tickets and details at www.rialto.com.cy

