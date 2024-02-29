February 29, 2024

MPs push for e-governance in healthcare

By Nikolaos Prakas02
MPs stressed the importance of enhancing e-governance in the healthcare sector during a discussion on the national e-health authority at the House health committee on Thursday.

Following the meeting, committee member and Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvidis said, “We are discussing a budget close to €5.8 million. As we’ve been informed, €1.5 million will be allocated for the development of a mobile app, allowing users to access their medical files on their phones, along with information related to pharmacies or HIO (the health insurance organisation).”

However, he added that while the state had thought of the idea to create this e-health services app, and even though around €6 million in EU funds have been given for the matter, the authorities seem to be dragging their feet.

“This is truly outrageous,” he said.

Depa also chimed in their support for Diko in releasing the funding to kickstart the initiative.

According to Depa MP Micahlis Yiakoumis, “the electronic patient file is now a pressing necessity. The patient’s medical history and the list of attending doctors will streamline patient care, saving valuable time.”

He added the importance of releasing the relevant funds to commence the digitization process of patients’ health records.

