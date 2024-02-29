February 29, 2024

Paphos teen caught riding motorcycle

A 16-year-old boy was caught by police in the Paphos district riding a motorcycle with a 15-year-old passenger on Wednesday.

The teen was flagged down in the village of Emba as his passenger was not wearing a crash helmet.

Police were then able to determine that both parties on the motorcycle were minors. They also discovered that the motorcycle belongs to the 16-year-old’s father.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

