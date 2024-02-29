Protest at prison over ‘dismissal’ of 13 workers

Trade unions held a protest outside the central prison on Thursday against what they described as the “dismissal” of 13 prison workers who had been employed on fixed-term contacts.

The two unions present at the protest, Isotita and Pasydy, released a joint statement decrying “the state’s unjust and irrational decision” to dismiss the workers.

They added that they wanted to send “a loud and unequivocal message that no one is left out” in the prisons department.

The government, however, contests the charge that the workers had been “dismissed”, with justice ministry spokeswoman Gogo Vasilaki saying there had been no decision to get rid of the 13, but rather that their fixed term contracts had reached an end.

“The workers were on fixed-term contracts until the end of December, and the government offered a two-month extension at the time, bringing us to today. Now, we are offering them the opportunity to apply for permanent positions at the prisons instead,” she said.

She added that the workers will be able to apply for 84 open positions, and that departmental examinations for the prospective hires will take place in April.