February 29, 2024

Thousands stolen in Limassol armed robbery

By Tom Cleaver00
Police on Thursday are investigating an armed robbery in at a party in Limassol, from the night before, where four masked men made off with thousands of euros.

According to police, four hooded men entered a party at a restaurant in the Ayios Georgios Alamanos area of Limassol carrying pistols and short-barrelled weapons.

They reportedly then forced the partygoers to lie on the ground, tied their hands with cable ties, and fired several shots in the air.

With the partygoers immobilised, they then reportedly made off with up to €20,000 worth of money and goods, including mobile phones, watches, car keys, and wallets.

Those who tried to resist were reportedly attacked by the four, with two of the partygoers reportedly taken to hospital as a result.

The police have commenced an investigation into the matter, cordoning off the area initially focusing on CCTV footage from the restaurant and its surrounding area.

However, according to Phileleftheros, they believe the investigation may be “difficult” as the area in which the robbery took place is isolated.

Those in attendance at the party reportedly believe the robbers are of Russian origin.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

