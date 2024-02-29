February 29, 2024

Three spectacular concerts coming to The Shoe Factory

By Eleni Philippou00
chaos string quartet 2 photo © davide bertuccio

Three exciting musical happenings will take place in old Nicosia this March as the Pharos Arts Foundation welcomes esteemed musicians to The Shoe Factory. Get ready for recitals, sopranos and dynamic string instruments.

Opening next month’s agenda is a piano recital with the award-winning pianist Nikita Mndoyants. On Friday, Mndoyants will present a special and intimate classical music recital. As one of the most sought-after pianists of his generation around the world today, Mndoyants’ performance in Nicosia is one not to be missed. The pianist will perform works by Schubert, Prokofiev, Chopin and Komitas.

agata zubel 3 photo © Łukasz rajchert
Photo: Lukasz Rajchert

Later in the month, Nicosia will welcome the Chaos String Quartet, performing on March 22. Founded in 2019 on the interdisciplinary concept of chaos in the arts, science and philosophy, the Chaos String Quartet has gained an international reputation for its highly refined performances, which manifest dynamism, resourcefulness, and passion for exploring new and experimental approaches. The quartet’s recital at The Shoe Factory will be its debut performance in Cyprus, charming audiences with a striking programme of works by Beethoven, Mozart and Caroline Shaw.

Just before the month ends, a song recital with more invited artists from abroad will take place. On March 28, soprano Agata Zubel and pianist Chae-um Kim will deliver a brilliant programme of songs by Korngold, Debussy, Strauss, de Falla, and Kaija Saariaho. The soprano will return to The Shoe Factory five years after her last sensational performance, this time joining forces with the young Korean pianist Chae-Um Kim.

 

Nikita Mndoyants

Piano recital. March 1. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org.Tel: 22-663871

Chaos String Quartet

Debut Cyprus performance. March 22. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org.Tel: 22-663871

Song Recital

With soprano Agata Zubel and pianist Chae-um Kim. March 28. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org.Tel: 22-663871

