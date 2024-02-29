February 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and sunny

By Staff Reporter00
sunny mostly
File photo: Paphos district

Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear and sunny.

Temperatures are set to rise to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 13 degrees in the mountains, while winds will be light to moderate, between three and four Beaufort.

Overnight, the weather will remain clear, but a crisp chill will become apparent, with temperatures set to drop to just six degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the coasts, and five degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Friday will begin with more clear and sunny weather, though cloud cover will increase as the day goes on.

Intermittent cloud cover will increase through Saturday, with the possibility of isolated showers in the west of the country.

Those showers will progress eastwards through Sunday, with isolated thunderstorms possible during the day.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Turkey to send food parcels to north for Ramadan

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos child caught riding motorcycle

Staff Reporter

Smart meter installation edges closer to reality

Iole Damaskinos

Three years in jail for people smuggler

Staff Reporter

All 19 Zahra Street fight suspects on bail

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign