March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

138 new residences to be built at Dhekelia base

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

Construction works for 138 new residences at the Dhekelia British base for the British forces personnel and their families in Cyprus have begun, according to an announcement released on Friday by the Sovereign Base Area (SBA) press office.

The statement said that the cost of the project, named Apollo, will amount to £48 million.

“The contract of the project, that involves the construction of houses with three and four bedrooms, was awarded to Lagan Iacovou Joint Venture in November of last year by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and the UK Strategic Command,” the statement said.

The houses will be equipped with earthquake protection, with sustainability also being a key aspect of the process, including solar panels, heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points, which will be completed by 2027.

“The delivery of 138 new homes represents a significant step towards the goal of the Apollo project to reduce the risk from a seismic event in Cyprus,” project director Tracey Fuoco said on behalf of the UK Strategic Command.

“We are excited to see work commence on this project, which will provide new sustainable homes for military personnel and their families in Cyprus,” the Deputy Director Overseas at DIO Asif Huq added.

“The Apollo project will significantly modernise the British Bases in Cyprus and their infrastructure.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Soap dispensers and fans among goods seized at crossing point

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Central Bank and Bank of Greece sign cooperation agreement

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Rebuilding of collapsed Nicosia wall section complete

Tom Cleaver

Limassol armed robbery interrupted ‘gambling tournament’

Tom Cleaver

Kizilyurek hits back after campaign criticism

Tom Cleaver

AG defends decision to suspend trial of Turkish Cypriot lawyer

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign