March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Foreign ministry ‘devasted’ by deaths in Gaza

By Andria Kades00
a palestinian man who was wounded in israeli fire while waiting for aid, according to health officials, lies on a bed at al shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between israel and hamas, in gaza city
A Palestinian man who was wounded in Israeli fire while waiting for aid, according to health officials, lies on a bed at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City

Cyprus’ foreign ministry said on Friday it was “devasted by the many lives tragically lost” amongst civilians in Gaza who were trying to get humanitarian aid.

Gaza health authorities said Israeli forces had killed more than 100 Palestinians trying to reach a relief convoy near Gaza City early on Thursday.

Cyprus did not condemn the incident. 

“Devastated by the many lives tragically lost amongst Gaza civilians trying to get humanitarian aid. Our condolences to the victims’ families,” the foreign ministry said on X.

“Safe and unimpeded access to increased humanitarian assistance is more than urgent.”

It added that civilians must be always protected in line with the international humanitarian law.

There have been growing calls for an independent inquiry into the deaths, which Israel blamed on crowds that rushed around aid trucks – ostensibly due to the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding on the ground.

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced “deep indignation” and the “strongest condemnation of these shootings”.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

