March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Soap dispensers and fans among goods seized at crossing point

By Tom Cleaver04
-The-Green-Line-cannot-become-an-external-border
File photo: Ayios Dhometios checkpoint

The Turkish Cypriot police on Friday published the contents of seizures made at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point in the space of 24 hours on Thursday.

The items were confiscated from vehicles crossing to the north from the Republic.

They included 65 soap dispensers, three fans, 70 kilograms of rice, 40kg of salt, 10.7kg of red meat, ten boxes of frozen potatoes and four tyres.

The seizures were made from a total of six cars, with all the confiscated items taken as evidence.

Legal action was taken against all the people involved in taking the items to the north.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus Central Bank and Bank of Greece sign cooperation agreement

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Rebuilding of collapsed Nicosia wall section complete

Tom Cleaver

Limassol armed robbery interrupted ‘gambling tournament’

Tom Cleaver

Kizilyurek hits back after campaign criticism

Tom Cleaver

AG defends decision to suspend trial of Turkish Cypriot lawyer

Jean Christou

Accommodation and food services surge in Q4, dip in professional activities

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign