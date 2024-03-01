Today’s weather: Mostly clear

March 1, 2024

Friday’s weather will be mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing as the day goes on.

Temperatures are set to rise to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Strong winds measuring up to five on the Beaufort scale may will also be felt across the island.

Cloud cover is set to persist overnight, with winds reducing in fervour to just three or four Beaufort.

Temperatures will drop to a chilly five degrees Celsius in land, which will be even lower than on the highest peaks of the island’s mountain ranges, where they will drop to six degrees Celsius.

On the southeastern and northern coasts, temperatures will drop to nine degrees Celsius, while they will only go as low as 11 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts.

Saturday’s weather will be mostly clear, but with increasing clouds, isolated showers, and even isolated thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon in the west and the north of the island.

Increasing showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday, while Monday will begin with increased clouds and possible isolated rain.

