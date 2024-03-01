March 1, 2024

Verstappen puts Red Bull on pole position for F1’s season opener in Bahrain

Bull's Max Verstappen in Bahrain

Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row.

Mercedes’ George Russell qualified third and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz fourth.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, both held under floodlights and the first two rounds of a record 24-race championship, are being held on Saturdays to accommodate Ramadan, which starts on the evening of March 10.

