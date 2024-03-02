March 2, 2024

Man critically injured after lorry crash

A 38-year-old man suffered “critical” injuries after being involved in a head-on collision with a lorry on Friday evening.

The man was driving a car on the road between Polis Chrysochous and Argaka when the collision occurred, though police are continuing to investigate the wider circumstances surrounding the incident.

He was rushed to the Paphos general hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

