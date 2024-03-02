March 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman seriously injured by underage driver

By Tom Cleaver01
police car at night
File photo

A 69-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries after being run over by an underage driver in Limassol on Friday evening.

The woman was crossing a road at a pelican crossing in the city when a car driven by a 17-year-old boy ran the red light and hit her.

She was rushed to hospital, though staff have reported that she is “out of danger”.

The boy was arrested and remains in custody, while police established that the car he was driving belongs to a person “familiar to him”.

In addition, police determined that the car was declared “off the road” and had no valid MOT certificate.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

