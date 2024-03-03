March 3, 2024

Man arrested for assault and ‘inciting terror’

A 32-year-old man appeared in court on Sunday accused of causing actual bodily harm and “using a weapon to incite terror” in Xylotymbou.

He is being investigated for a total of nine offences including violence against women, domestic violence, stalking, harassment, carrying a weapon, and breaching the peace.

He was remanded in custody for five days.

