Ministers travel to Brussels

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis travelled to Brussels ahead of European Union summits which are set to take place this week.

Ioannou will attend the EU’s internal affairs council alongside interior ministers from the bloc’s 26 other member states, where matters such as immigration are expected to be discussed.

He is expected to tell his 26 counterparts about “the serious problem facing Cyprus and other states in the Eastern Mediterranean due to disproportionate migration flows,” and is also expected to inform them of his belief that the Syrian cities of Damascus and Tartus are safe for migrant returns.

He will also speak about the need for “greater support for countries of origin and transit.”

“The aim is to strengthen cooperation with these countries to achieve more effective supervision and management of borders along the Eastern Mediterranean migration route,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Hartsiotis will participate in the EU’s justice and home affairs council.

Both are expected to return to the island on Tuesday.

