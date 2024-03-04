March 4, 2024

Celestyal Cruises and the Cyprus Maritime Academy sign cooperation agreement

By Souzana Psara00
Celestyal Cruises and the Cyprus Maritime Academy on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a significant collaboration in the realm of maritime education.

Under this agreement, Celestyal commits to offering full scholarships to aspiring cadets of the Cyprus Maritime Academy, thereby affirming the company’s dedication to nurturing young talent from Cyprus and the surrounding region aboard its vessels.

Moreover, this partnership is set to empower young cadets through hands-on training on Celestyal’s new ships, namely the Celestyal Journey and the Celestyal Discovery.

Importantly, these scholarships provide the cadets with invaluable experience, preparing them for a prosperous career in the shipping industry.

Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal and a member of the Board of Governors of the Cyprus Maritime Academy, highlighted the significance of this collaboration.

He said that “the collaboration with the Cyprus Maritime Academy reflects Celestyal’s firm commitment to maritime education”.

“Through the scholarships, we provide training opportunities on our new ships and nurture Cyprus’ future talent, thus contributing to the development of the wider maritime industry,” he added.

In response to this initiative, Nicolas Kythreotis, Executive Director of Intercollege and the Cyprus Maritime Academy, also expressed his enthusiasm.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Celestyal and we sincerely thank the company for its support to our Academy and to the cadets who wish to pursue a career at sea,” he stated.

“This collaboration”, he concluded, “serves as a testament to their shared vision for the advancement of maritime education in Cyprus and the cultivation of skilled professionals in the maritime industry”.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

