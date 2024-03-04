March 4, 2024

Cyprus Film Days preparing for 2024 edition

By Eleni Philippou00
Eight days of film screenings, activities and events that celebrate the world of cinema are approaching as Cyprus Film Days prepares for its latest edition. From April 12 to 20, Cyprus cinephiles will enjoy screenings and highly anticipated premieres by acclaimed auteurs as well as well-chosen gems by promising directors.

The 22nd edition of the festival will once again embody a profoundly international character with a wide range of films at Limassol’s Rialto Theatre and Nicosia’s Zena Palace. Festival organisers, the Deputy Ministry of Culture, and the Rialto Theatre collaborate once again with the duo of artistic directors: filmmakers and film instructors Argyro Nicolaou and Marios Lizides who will once again lead the festival. A line-up of more than 20 fiction films from across the world will be the main pole of attraction.

 

Award-winning films and exciting premieres

Bound to catch cinephiles’ eyes are Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days and Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border. The parallel programme complements the screenings along with this year’s edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth. A special out-of-competition screening has been scheduled for Asimina Proedrou’s award-winning Behind the Haystacks.

What’s more, versatile artist Lia Haraki is directing this year’s opening and closing ceremonies at the Rialto on April 12 and 20 respectively. The 2024 parallel events include a practical workshop by expert tutors on how to employ Artificial Intelligence to develop film projects, as well as a masterclass by Berlin-based movement director Marie Scherzer set to explore aspects of cinematic narrative by way of physicality. The full programme will soon be available on the official website and on the festival’s Facebook page and Instagram (@cyprusfilmdays).

Cinema for children and youth

This year’s edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth aspires once again to engage younger audiences with film by triggering their thoughts and expanding their horizons. Purposefully selected films and a highly beneficial array of workshops serve as a springboard for creative exchanges that draw on imagination and knowledge. Director Athena Xenidou is the Artistic Director of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth 2024 while marking an important change this year is a new venue for Nicosia screenings, K-Cineplex at The Mall of Cyprus.

 

5th Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days for film professionals

The developmental dimension of the festival is channelled into the 5th edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a co-production, training and networking platform headed by director and producer Danae Stylianou. It looks to encourage partnerships between producers, directors and screenwriters from the Mediterranean region with international film industry professionals.

 

Cyprus Film Days 2024

International film festival with screenings and parallel events. April 12-20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and Zena Palace, Nicosia. www.isffc.com.cy

