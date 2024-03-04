March 4, 2024

Limassol Del Mar recognised for architectural excellence

By Souzana Psara01
In an era where the skylines of cities around the globe are rapidly transforming, certain projects stand out not just for their height but for their ability to redefine urban landscapes through innovative design.

Among these, the Limassol Del Mar, a collaborative venture between UDS Architects, a leading Cypriot architecture firm, and the multi-award-winning international studio Benoy, has garnered international acclaim.

This remarkable project was recently featured in Designboom, a testament to its architectural significance and the global recognition of its innovative approach to design.

Limassol Del Mar

Limassol Del Mar, a high-end commercial and residential development, has quickly become a landmark in Limassol, not only altering the city’s skyline but also setting a new standard in architectural design.

The project draws inspiration from the city’s maritime heritage, with its dynamic curves mirroring the undulating waves and the silhouettes of ships on the horizon. This visionary design has captured the attention of Designboom’s team, leading to the project being highlighted for its distinctive blend of contemporary aesthetics and functional excellence.

The collaboration between Benoy and UDS Architects has resulted in a striking architectural marvel. The development features two towering wings that rise from the seafront, symbolising Limassol’s transformation from an industrial port town to a vibrant business hub.

The design thoughtfully considers the Mediterranean climate, with large openings on the south façade designed to maximise sea views while minimising energy consumption. This careful consideration underscores the project’s commitment to sustainability and its role in shaping the future of urban living.

The recognition of Limassol Del Mar underscores its significance on a local scale and globally as a benchmark of progressive architectural excellence.

Despite its substantial volume, the development integrates seamlessly into the city’s character, contributing significantly to its evolving urban identity. This feature by Designboom, further emphasises the project’s impact on the architectural community and beyond.

Behind this groundbreaking project are UDS Architects, founded in 1996 by Pavlos Antoniades and Andreas Eleftheriou.

The firm is known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary design, and Limassol Del Mar stands as a testament to their dedication.

This project reflects their commitment to creating exceptional architecture that resonates with both local communities and the international stage, transforming the economic, cultural, and social landscape of its surroundings.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

