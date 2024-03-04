March 4, 2024

Man arrested a year after attempted murder

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder which had taken place in March last year.

The man was arrested after having allegedly attacked someone with a knife in Nicosia on March 5, 2023, and was arrested on Saturday.

The man who had been stabbed was treated at the Nicosia General hospital and subsequently discharged.

The suspect was charged with a litany of offences including attempted murder and was on Monday remanded in custody for eight days.

